Ruben Banerjee named Editor-in-Chief- Magazine & Digital, Outlook

Ruben Banerjee has been appointed the Editor-in-Chief of all Outlook group publications and digital properties with immediate effect.

Banerjee, who till now was the Editor-in-Chief of the group’s three magazines – Outlook weekly in English, the Hindi fortnightly of Outlook, and the monthly Outlook Money which specialises in personal finance – will in his new role now head the two other premium publications: Outlook Business and Outlook Traveller.

Announcing the move, Outlook group CEO Indranil Roy said that Banerjee, a vastly experienced journalist with both national and international experience, will shepherd the group’s push to integrate newsrooms, bring about synergy and convergence in news operations, and optimise the potential of its print publications, besides expanding their digital footprint.

As one of the best-known media houses in the country, Outlook has always commanded unmatched respect in the media landscape. The journalism it practices has always been known for its objectivity and lack of bias. Outlook magazines have always stood out for being a voice of reason and fairness in an increasingly toxic environment.

Banerjee’s appointment as the group Editor-in-Chief is in line with the organisation’s larger plans to revamp and refocus its strategy for reaching out to a wider audience, including in the digital space.

“We have an inspirational legacy and I am certain of a dynamic future ahead." said CEO Roy.

