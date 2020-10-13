Star Sports EVPs Rajiv Mathrani, Ashok Namboodiri and Rupali Fernandes resign

The top execs Namboodiri served as business head – regional sports network; Mathrani was the CMO; and Rupali Fernandes was EVP, Emerging Sports

Three other top executives at Star Sports have put down their papers – Ashok Namboodiri (business head – regional sports network), Rajiv Mathrani, (marketing head) and Rupali Fernandes (emerging sports), say media reports.

Mathrani was Chief Brand and Online Officer at Airtel before he joined Star India as CMO in 2018. He was also associated with PepsiCo where he worked for over five years. He joined PepsiCo as VP marketing- Colas in 2010 and later promoted as Director Food Innovation- Asia, Muddle East and Africa in 2013 and in 2014 he was named Senior Director, Snacks category head.

Ashok Namboodiri joined Star Sports in 2016. Previously, he was with JK Helene Curtis as Business Director.

Rupali Fernandes has been with Star India since 1997 when she joined as a senior executive for Ad Sales.