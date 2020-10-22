PVR expands Board, appoints Greg Foster as Director

PVR today announced the appointment of Greg Foster, Former CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President of IMAX Corporation, to its Board of Directors, expanding the board to nine members and welcoming its first American/Western director. Foster owns and operates Foster + Crew, Inc., an entertainment & media consulting firm based in Los Angeles. Foster’s clients are Apple Corp & CJ.

Foster joined IMAX in 2001 and played a key role in building the company’s overall strategy, with a particular emphasis on all global entertainment activities.

“I’m delighted to welcome Greg to our board,” said PVR, CMD, Ajay Bijli. “Greg, a respected global entertainment executive and business adviser, has demonstrated a long-term commitment to PVR and I have valued his advice over the years. I am pleased that his expertise in identifying new opportunities for growth will be a resource for the board. His relationship with filmmakers, studios and exhibitors around the world will be a tremendous asset to developing our future strategies."

"I’ve long believed in PVR, an entertainment leader in one of the most dynamic markets in the world", said Greg Foster. "I look forward to contributing to PVR’s evolving strategy, especially during this unprecedented time of change in the entertainment landscape."