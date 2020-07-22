Punit Goenka resigns as ZMCL's non-executive-non-independent director

He has cited "preoccupation" as the reason for his resignation from the company's board

Punit Goenka, Managing Director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, resigns from the post of Zee Media's non-executive-non-independent director. The resignation will come into effect from the close of business hours on July 22.

He has cited "preoccupation" as the reason for his resignation from the company's board.