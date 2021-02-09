Publicis Groupe India curates holistic employee wellness programme PubFit

Publicis Groupe India has designed a holistic health and wellness programme for its 4000 + workforce called PubFit. The programme is aimed at helping its people in maintaining Mind-Body-Spirit harmony and boost overall wellbeing.

Launching the initiative Anupriya Acharya, Publicis Groupe’s South Asia CEO said, “Year 2020 has underscored the importance of strength and resilience in the face of uncertainty, chaos and fragility. It is amply clear that while we cannot control circumstances and events, we can certainly control our response, reaction and hence their impact on us. PubFit is a carefully designed, richly curated programme that gears up the entire organisation towards a fulfilling health, wellness and fitness journey. We believe that strong and resilient people not only make for strong antifragile organisations but also happier homes and more resolute societies.”

A fitness enthusiast herself, Acharya has been personally involved with the rollout of the entire programme. Well-being, resilience and happiness are subjects very close to her heart.

The programme is a year-long collective health journey taken on by Groupe employees and there will be ample content, knowledge and learning modules delivered on a timely basis across rich media assets and augmented by Fitness Challenges. The first stage would involve people self-assessing themselves in a diagnostic survey, which would reveal where they stand in the overall fitness matrix. In addition, the Leadership Team will get a separate orientation on the overall goals of PubFit and how they can best lead both self and others in making wellness an absolute priority across the organisation. The initiative will also see the roll-out of a fitness kit to all the people.

At the core of the programme is the Publicis Wellness App, developed in partnership with a wellness platform, that will be interactive

and will provide doctor consultations, home workout videos, mindfulness videos, nutrition-related information and wellness challenges. The idea is to bring in an inherent fitness-oriented culture and easy access to information and wellness solutions.

To kickstart the programme, Publicis Groupe has partnered with Human Edge, a renowned business platform that partners with key stakeholders to deliver Advocacy and Interventions that champion holistic well-being. Dr Marcus Ranney, Founder & CEO of Human Edge and Anupriya Acharya hosted an in-person fireside chat to spread the launch message.

Dr Marcus Ranney said, “It is my pleasure to partner Publicis Groupe in this remarkable endeavour. The sign of a progressive, future-ready organisation is that they keep employee wellbeing at the centre of whatever they do and do not lose sight of it while charting out organisational goals. With PubFit launch, we streamed ourselves in the homes of over 4000 employees. A war cry, a rallying call, this is one of the strongest messages I have ever witnessed a company leadership make and am so excited to be a partner with them in this journey.”

