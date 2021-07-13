Practically assigns media duties to Madison Media

The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Madison Media Infinity

Experiential learning app Practically has announced that it has appointed Madison Media as its Media AOR. The agency will handle traditional and digital media along with performance. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Madison Media Infinity.

Practically was founded in 2018 by Subbarao Siddabattula, Founder & CEO; Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO; and Ilangovel Thulasimani, Co-Founder & CTO.

Commenting on the development, Mahadev Srivatsa, VP Marketing & Brand Strategy, Practically, said, “As a rapidly growing EdTech company, we are excited to work with a leading agency like Madison to help us realize our objective of becoming the most trusted and preferred EdTech brand in India. We are positive that Madison will play a key role in amplifying our marketing efforts towards the same.”

Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, added, “Practically, a self-learning app, brilliantly supplements school learning. We, at Madison, are excited to be chosen to partner them as they set out to revolutionise the burgeoning ed-tech space.”

Jolene Solanki, Vice President, Madison Media Infinity, said, “We’re happy to partner with Practically in their endeavor to provide solutions for students online. Willingness to adopt technology is far higher today than it was 2 years ago. We look forward to working with Team Practically in this journey of success.”

