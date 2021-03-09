PlayerzPot elevates Sunil Yadav as Chief Executive Officer

Online fantasy gaming platform PlayerzPot has appointed Sunil Yadav as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In his new role, Yadav will leverage his experience and keen insights to propel steady and stable growth for the company.

“Yadav has been associated with PlayerzPot since its inception and extended his support to the founders as a strategic advisor. In year 2019, he officially joined PlayerzPot as the Marketing Director and spearheaded its objective of being India’s ultimate gaming destination. With an insightful, forward-looking approach, Sunil is a change-maker who has an experience of working extensively on time stringent projects and government entities worth 100cr with high-driven performance-oriented results,” the company said.

Announcing the appointment, Co-founder Mitesh Gangar said, “It has been great and enriching working with Sunil for all these years. He has been instrumental in driving growth during these trying times. His extensive knowledge on the industry and of our business andthe users make him the ideal person to lead the team into the next phase of our growth. We wish him all the best for his new role and responsibilities in the company.”

Speaking about his new role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sunil Yadav said, “I am grateful for having being entrusted with the responsibility of leading the team at PlayerzPot! I am looking forward to working even more closely with the co-founder - Mitesh, to help the team reach new heights.”

