Piramal Group likely to pick up majority stake in Rajasthan Patrika: Report

The Ajay Piramal-led conglomerate is reportedly in talks with the Hindi daily to mark its foray into the news media business

Updated: Nov 12, 2020 4:07 PM
Piramal Group is planning to foray into the media biz by picking up a majority stake in Rajasthan Patrika, according to a news report.

The Ajay Piramal-led conglomerate is in reportedly in talks with the Hindi daily, which has a readership of over 3 crore, for the buyout-oriented deal.

Incidentally, the Piramal Group has also been selling stakes in businesses in sectors like healthcare, life sciences, drug discovery, healthcare information management, specialty glass packaging, financial services and real estate.

