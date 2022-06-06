Pinkvilla celebrates launch of its second regional offering Pinkvilla Telugu

Pinkvilla, India’s leading entertainment & lifestyle platform, celebrates the successful launch of its second regional offering Pinkvilla Telugu. Resonating with the massive popularity and fandom enjoyed by Tollywood today nationally and internationally, the segment aims to be the numero-uno Telugu content destination and caters to a humongous audience base, much like its parent brand. Pinkvilla Telugu will feature everything Tollywood, as well as Telugu heartland content, with a special focus on the entertainment category, followed by lifestyle. The launch is in line with Pinkvilla’s vision of bringing the best and most far-reaching content to its several millions of audiences across the globe, as it completes fifteen immensely successful years in the business.

The new Telugu language vertical captures a very exclusive interview with Southern Superstar Mahesh Babu and the greatly talented Adivi Sesh, for the film Major. Mahesh Babu helms the role of a Producer for the film, and the article details rare and candid insights on his approach towards the production process and how the team pioneered the concept of ‘test screenings’ in Tollywood. The feature also divulges acclaimed actor Adivi Sesh's excerpts on the making and release of the film Major, and his gratitude towards Mahesh Babu, for his conviction in the project.

You can read the Pinkvilla Telugu feature here.

This foray into Telugu content marks yet another milestone for Pinkvilla, which has diversified to offer audiences the best digital access to a wide plethora of regional content. Pinkvilla’s maiden regional offering, HindiRush, enjoys immense popularity in the vast Hindi-speaking belt of the country. Pinkvilla Telugu as well emphasizes on the brand’s continued commitment to bringing audiences their favourite content in their preferred regional language. Apart from its swiftly expanding vernacular offerings, Pinkvilla’s other hugely successful Intellectual Properties, that are transforming online content consumption include Pinkvilla South, Pinkvilla Fashion, Pinkvilla Telly, Pinkvilla USA, Pinkvilla Rooms, and HallyuTalk- India’s first platform for Korean entertainment.

Commenting on the launch of Pinkvilla Telugu, Founder and CEO Nandini Shenoy stated, “Our vision has always been to incorporate and offer the most trending and relatable content for a pan-India and global audience. Tollywood continues to produce exceptional content-driven cinema and blockbuster movies, with the Telugu OTT space also booming. And hence, as a leader in the space of entertainment, Pinkvilla Telugu was a natural next step for us, with a massive regional audience base to cater to. As we expand our content expertise, we continue to build on our goal to bring the most accessible, in- demand content to the people, in their language of choice, which has played a key role in our monumental growth journey.”

Chief Operating Officer of Pinkvilla, Mukul Kumar Sharma added, “Pinkvilla Telugu is yet another step in our seamless expansion, as the numero uno force in Entertainment and Lifestyle coverage in the country. We have always been a first mover in the space, and this strategic move is in line with our efforts to tap into the massive digital boom across all parts of India, that has created tremendous potential for localized growth. Our goal is to cater to the rapidly rising demand for premier regional content - through our diversified language offerings, as we aim to replicate the success we have enjoyed with Hindi Rush.”

The launch of Pinkvilla Telugu has added one more feather to the cap for Pinkvilla, a brand that has altered the digital landscape completely. The digital giant is unmatched in its coverage of entertainment & lifestyle, with over 50 million monthly unique web, mobile & app platform users, and a social media following of over 15 million.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)