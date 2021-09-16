Pi Datametrics ropes in Ventes Avenues as its Exclusive Representative for India

Pi Datametrics is a UK-based marketing technology solution that enables corporations to significantly increase market visibility and drive sales through organic search. Pi has appointed Ventes Avenues as its exclusive representative for the Indian market.

The fast-changing digital landscape requires businesses to keep up with growing customer trends and insights. Pi provides a wealth of digital intelligence data to businesses, in equity, content performance, commerce, and brand marketing - allowing them to keep up with the market demands.

Pi Datametrics is a one-view dashboard that enables you to understand and visualize online commercial opportunities as well as potential, against the backdrop of your entire market landscape. This Business Intelligence Platform will help brands to analyze performance, monitor industry trends, and discover new opportunities to put their content in front of the most valuable searches.

Sam Silverwood-Cope, Director, Pi Datametrics commented, “We’re really excited to work with the smart team at Ventes Avenues. We've found that in all the markets we've entered, the very best partners are the ones who want to disrupt, to challenge the hegemony and to have an entrepreneurial spirit to succeed. Ventes Avenue fits this profile ideally. Pi was not built to replicate the quick, generic and simple solutions in the marketplace. It was built to deal with the strategic issues that face a business looking to grow its organic search performance. We've found that large Indian corporations with big ambitions are no longer satisfied with using the same plug-and-play software that is also used by sole traders and freelancers. Our enterprise-grade SEO solution is a perfect match for these businesses.”

Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO, Ventes Avenues commented, “Our partnership with Pi Datametrics marks another milestone for Ventes Technology Solutions. We are extremely confident that this platform will help brands to make strategic decisions while building on their business intelligence data. Pi Datametrics will change the marketing technology space in India and help brands with insightful data. We are happy to be associated with the Pi team and look forward to doing some great work together.” Pi will help brands to deliver more value, holistic insights, and understand more opportunities. We are happy to partner with Pi in the India market. We look forward to doing some great work together.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)