Paytm’s Puneet Jain joins HT Digital News as CEO

Jain was Senior Vice President - Online Payments at Paytm

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 8:25 AM
Puneet Jain

Paytm’s Puneet Jain has moved on to HT Digital News as Chief Executive Officer.

He was associated with Paytm for over 5 years with his last position being of Senior Vice President - Online Payments (Payment Gateway, UPI, Wallet).

Prior to Paytm, Jain was with Accenture Management Consulting for more than three years.

Jain made the announcement with a social media post saying: “After 6 amazing years at Paytm, I am moving on from Digital Payments and entering Digital Media space with the venerable Hindustan Times. I will always live the Paytm values of speed, execution and resilience and I am sure it will serve me well in this new stint….”

