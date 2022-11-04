Omnicom Media Group bags integrated media duties of Electrolux

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has been appointed to manage the Integrated Media mandate for home appliance brand Electrolux. The directive will involve creating end-to-end media solutions for the business and accelerating its growth journey in the market.



OMG has been roped in by Electrolux as they look to strengthen their footprint in the country. Leveraging the agency’s analytics and insight-driven tools, the Swedish powerhouse is set to make waves with its range of premium products in the Indian market.



Recently marking its entry in India, Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years with its elegant Scandinavian design coupled with innovative technology across Electrolux’s range of Care, Taste, and Well-being appliances.



The brand has ambitious growth targets in India complemented by its cohesive omnichannel approach and optimism for sustainable and better living experiences for its customers. Electrolux’s sustainable product portfolio is designed to meet the dynamic demands of modern consumers which includes air purifiers, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, dishwashers and dryers, coffee machines, warming drawers, cooker hoods, hobs, and ovens.



Team OMG will help Electrolux scale to new heights by drawing on its talent, strategic capabilities and data-driven approach; as the brand ramps up its proposition and presence in India to achieve sustainable growth.

