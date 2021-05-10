Nykaa appoints Vikas Gupta as CEO - B2B Business

Prior to this, Gupta was leading the Customer, Marketing and Digital Business verticals at Flipkart

Flipkart’s Head- Customer, Marketing and Digital Business Vikas Gupta has joined Nykaa. He joined the company as CEO- B2B Business.

His post on LinkedIn says, “Incredibly excited to start this new journey at Nykaa. Big Thank you to the wonderful people at #Flipkart for the lasting learnings and friendships and an everlasting gratitude to my family at #Unilever #hindustanunilever as I begin this new chapter of my life.”

Prior to Flipkart, he was associated with Unilever for over 21 years.

Gupta has more than 23 years of experience in leadership roles.

His work over the years has won him significant recognitions like 4 effectiveness awards (Effies and AMEs), 27 innovation & creative awards (16 Cannes Lions) and 10 top Unilever awards.

