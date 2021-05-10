Nykaa appoints Vikas Gupta as CEO - B2B Business

Prior to this, Gupta was leading the Customer, Marketing and Digital Business verticals at Flipkart

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 10, 2021 12:03 PM
Vikas Gupta

Flipkart’s Head- Customer, Marketing and Digital Business Vikas Gupta has joined Nykaa. He joined the company as CEO- B2B Business.

His post on LinkedIn says, “Incredibly excited to start this new journey at Nykaa. Big Thank you to the wonderful people at #Flipkart for the lasting learnings and friendships and an everlasting gratitude to my family at #Unilever #hindustanunilever as  I begin this new chapter of my life.”

Prior to Flipkart, he was associated with Unilever for over 21 years.

Gupta has more than 23 years of experience in leadership roles.

His work over the years has won him significant recognitions like 4 effectiveness awards (Effies and AMEs), 27 innovation & creative awards (16 Cannes Lions) and 10 top Unilever awards.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Hindustan unilever Flipkart Nykaa Appointment Announcements news Vikas Gupta Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
yogi

NBA thanks UP govt for inoculation drive for journalists
2 hours ago

Ashish Jadhao

Ashish Jadhao joins Lokmat
4 hours ago

Gary Knell

National Geographic Partners Chairman Gary Knell quits post biz integration with Disney
3 days ago