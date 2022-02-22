Nidhi Razdan returns to NDTV

Razdan returned to the channel more than a year after falling victim to a recruitment scam

Journalist Nidhi Razdan is back on NDTV. On Monday, Razdan took to Twitter to make the announcement. "It’s time to stop the excuses, the whatabouthary and the obfuscation. Happy to be back home @ndtv. Watch ‘No Spin’, Monday to Thursday at 9:30 pm," she wrote.

Razdan returns to the channel more than a year after falling victim to a recruitment scam. She had left the TV channel after informing that she had secured a job as a professor at Harvard University.

Her supporters congratulated the TV anchor on the news.

Here's the tweet by Nidhi Razdan:

It’s time to stop the excuses, the whatabouthary and the obfuscation. Happy to be back home @ndtv.

Watch ‘No Spin’, Monday to Thursday at 9:30pm https://t.co/q2usJY9MQV — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) February 21, 2022

In a blog post in December 2021, Razdan opened about her Harvard 'nightmare' which left her angry, shocked and disappointed as she came to know about the truth behind the job offer from the Harvard University. She wrote that many victims of cybercrime contacted her to share their stories and talk about the fear of being mocked. In her blog post, she also slammed the University as "no one at Harvard reacted when I publicly announced I was leaving NDTV for the University.” “I had even tagged them in my tweets where I said I was joining Harvard to teach journalism".

