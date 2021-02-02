Netflix's Roopa Sharma joins Disney+ Hotstar as Director - Marketing

Netflix Global Creative Marketing - International Originals Roopa Sharma has joined Disney+ Hotstar as Director - Marketing. Sharma will be focused on social media marketing for the subscription business.

"After nearly five years, my journey at Netflix comes to a close. From being the first employee focussed on India to being part of a 150-person team, the journey was incredible. I'm grateful to have contributed to the India growth story and worked with some of the brightest minds in tech and entertainment but mostly to have been nurtured by leaders like Jessica Lee and Jonathan Friedland," Sharma said in a LinkedIn post.

"While I look upon my journey with utmost pride, I'm excited for my next play at Disney+ Hotstar. I'm happy to be part of a team that's shaping how the next 100MM Indians watch television. On to the next rocketship!"

At Netflix, Sharma was tasked with the development of the creative strategy for APAC focussed originals titles Global Creative Marketing - International Originals. Based in Singapore, she held this position for 2 years and 11 months.

Prior to that, she was Social Marketing Lead - India, Philippines for 4 years 9 months. She led the brand strategy and tone of voice for Netflix across platforms from its launch in India in 2016 to the launch of the first original title, Sacred Games. She also worked on brand marketing anchored on driving familiarity and trust with the brand while making it synonymous with superior user experience.

Before Netflix, she was the Editorial Head - Digital Marketing - MTV India, MTV Indies. She also had stints at Reliance Broadcast Network and Endemol.

