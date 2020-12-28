Netflix Director - Content SEA, Australia Myleeta Aga quits

Netflix Director - Content Southeast Asia and Australia Myleeta Aga has decided to leave the streaming giant after a one-year stint. Aga's departure follows an internal realignment of the Southeast Asia and Australia content teams.



Based in Singapore, Aga had joined Netflix in December 2019. During her stint, she built a strong team and content slate for the region.



Prior to Netflix, Aga spent over a decade in senior roles at BBC Studios, where she was responsible for the P&L of the company’s operations across South and Southeast Asia – including channels, TV and digital sales, production, consumer products and Global News distribution, as well as BBC Player – an authenticated SVOD service. She also supervised the production of several BBC formats in the region including “Dancing with the Stars”, “The Office” and “Criminal Justice”.



“Myleeta Aga has left Netflix after 12 months following an internal realignment of the Southeast Asia and Australia content teams. We thank Myleeta for her contribution and wish her every success in her future endeavors,” Variety quotes a Netflix spokesperson as saying.



“It’s been an amazing year! I am proud of the work that our team has done, putting Southeast Asia and Australia on the map for Netflix, and showcasing the phenomenal potential of the creative community across these countries to audiences at home and around the world. I believe in the power of great stories, and I am confident in the success that lies ahead,” Aga said in a statement.



Prior to joining BBC Studios, Aga helped co-found TV guide channel, What’s On India. She has also worked as executive producer at Discovery based out of Washington DC for eight years, overseeing multiple factual and entertainment series from conception to execution.



During this time she earned two Emmy nominations for her work as executive producer on “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations”. Prior to that Aga worked with Fremantle Media in Jakarta and UTV in Singapore.



Aga has an MBA from Georgetown University, an MA in Literature, and a BA in Economics.