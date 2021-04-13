NBF directs 10 questions at BARC over Sachin Vaze bribe allegations

In a letter addressed to BARC Chairman Punit Goenka, R. Jai Krishna of NBF, sought 'immediate response' on the allegations

The News Broadcasters Federation of India has written to BARC over recent allegations involving Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze currently embroiled in the Antilla bomb scare case. The letter drafted by R. Jai Krishna, Secretary-General of NBF, addressed to BARC Chairman Punit Goenka poses 10 questions to the ratings agency, seeking details about allegations of Vaze extorting Rs 30 lakh from BARC.

“Furthermore, according to information with us, BARC has admitted to the Enforcement Directorate that a bribe of Rs. 30 lakhs was paid, and the admission was made in late March’2021. These details indicate that there was a significant gap between the date of payment of the said bribe in late October’ 2020 and the date when an admission regarding the same was made to the agencies,” read the letter.

The letter pointed out that BARC admitted to the payment of bribe after investigations commenced and Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the premises of a Delhi-based company through which the money was laundered.

The NBF has posed 10 questions at BARC, seeking “immediate response”

Did BARC or any officials thereof pay Rs. 30 lakhs as a bribe to Sachin Vaze and/or his associates? If the answer to the above is yes, when was the said bribe paid? What was the understanding between Sachin Vaze & BARC and/or any of its officials? Who are the officials at BARC that are aware of this transaction? Did the CEO of BARC and/or any of the board members of BARC know about this bribe? The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) is the nodal Ministry for BARC. Did BARC inform the said Ministry about the bribe sought and bribe given? Were you aware when you paid the bribe that Sachin Vaze was actively playing a critical role in levelling false charges in the TRP case? Is it true that the bribe was paid in the duration when the News Broadcasters Federation was repeatedly writing to BARC regarding false charges against our member channels? Did BARC disclose to any authorities that a bribe was sought before making the said payment? Are you aware that under sections 8 and 9 of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (PC Act) payment of a bribe which has not been reported within 7 days by the bribe payer is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years?

