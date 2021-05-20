Nanjappa Palekanda named VP - Talent Experience and Operations at Netflix

Prior to joining Netflix, he was with Uber and has also worked for Google and Infosys

Streaming giant Netflix has announced the appointment of Nanjappa Palekanda as Vice President, Experience and Operations.

With 18 years of experience, Nanjappa has worked with big names, including Infosys, Uber and Google. His expertise lies in HR Service Delivery, M&A, Risk & Compliance and Portfolio Management for the People function.

On his appointment, he wrote, “I am grateful for the incredible professionals and amazing well-wishers I have come across throughout my career - Infosys, Google and Uber. I now head into an exciting new adventure at Netflix, with the same drive to work with amazing people. During this special personal moment, I would like to urge all my well-wishers to spare a positive thought/action in support of all those in India (or those who have loved ones in India), who are braving the heart-breaking situation brought upon by the pandemic. There's loss and suffering for sure, but there are also numerous everyday heroes, going out of their way to support others, many of whom they have never met before.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)