Naman Surana joins FoxyMoron as National Business Director

FoxyMoron has appointed Naman Surana as its National Business Director. He was the former Brand Manager of DS Group for over 8 years. In this role, Naman Surana will support existing and new client businesses with advertising insights and brand communication advisory to achieve their desired business impact. Naman will be working closely with internal stakeholders on scaling the business of the agency and the Zoo Media network. Naman will be reporting into Pratik Gupta, the Co-Founder of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.

He will also be working closely with teams across the agency’s Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bengaluru offices. At the DS Group, Naman was a key member of the team behind the launch of the confectionery brand ‘Pulse’ in India and was the Brand Manager of the confectionary division, which also included the chewing gum brand ‘Chingles’. His remarkable portfolio also includes leading digital marketing strategy for all brands within the DS Group. His expertise lies in media planning, brand management, digital marketing solutions and content management.

Since joining FoxyMoron in September, he has worked on accounts like Manyavar, Emami and McCain amongst others.

Pratik Gupta: “A part of the vision of the organization is to be able to solve business problems, digitally, at scale and hiring Naman has been in a huge step in that direction. Having worked with him as an agency partner for the last 5 years, he was an incredible ‘client’ to us. He has an innate ability to solve problems at scale and in depth understanding on how businesses run and how to build brands. He will be a great asset to our organisation and the clients we service at large. We are thrilled to have him on board at FoxyMoron.”

Naman Surana: “This is a great opportunity to challenge myself and shape the narrative, for not just one but multiple leading brands across different markets and target groups. FoxyMoron is a fantastic digital advertising agency that focuses on building strong relationships and delivering the best work. Their work culture and ethics was also a factor in my excitement for this new role. I am looking forward to supporting our clients and making way for an exciting and successful future for them.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)