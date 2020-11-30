Mzaalo enters video partnership with Dailyhunt

Mzaalo has announced its multi-year partnership with news and content aggregator, Dailyhunt. The association allows Dailyhunt users to access Mzaalo's content along with providing a unique opportunity to engage with the brand.

Under this partnership, Mzaalo will power the video entertainment section as a premium partner offering engaging short and mid-format, snackable content. Mzaalo’s content stream is featured prominently within the Dailyhunt app feed for all its users. Apart from engaging and rewarding the users, the partnership leads to a potential growth in advertisement revenue for both the platforms.

The deal enables users to watch content on Dailyhunt and earn reward points, which can be redeemed to purchase products and services of leading brands by downloading Mzaalo app. These rewards further get stored in the users' digital wallet and can be spent on premium experiences, physical merchandise, partner products and services, digital goods, games, and charitable giving, amongst others.

Mzaalo's algorithm empowers users to earn rewards that can be spent on more than 300 established brands across varied categories including health & fitness, fashion, accessories, electronics, travel & wellness, jewelry, amongst others. Over 280 million monthly active users of Dailyhunt will have access to the entertainment platform that offers content in ten languages and has a library of over 50,000+ hours of content spanning across Movie titles, Original series, Live TV and more.



Commenting on the partnership, Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said, "We are a content plus technology platform offering customized digital content in Hindi and 9 Indian regional languages. The collaboration with Dailyhunt allows us to expand our digital footprint by providing engaging content to users across the country. Today's, users are looking for good quality content, and as a brand, we aim to offer a unified experience in which users can consume premium content, get rewarded while having fun and purchase their favorite merchandise through secure and trusted blockchain-based video streaming platform."

“The average Dailyhunt user spends 30 minutes every day. We are always pushing the needle to offer content experiences that make every one of those minutes count and, now with Mzaalo, be even more entertaining and rewarding for our users. At Dailyhunt, we witness firsthand the content aspirations of the local language user and Mzaalo allows us to meet those expectations in a more enriched manner,” added Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, Dailyhunt.