MX TakaTak announces new property with celebrity chef Ranveer Brar

Short video app MX TakaTak announced the launch of a new property titled #BawarchiBrar with chef Ranveer Brar, one of the most popular names in the food industry. Starting 5th February with #DesiJugaad, viewers can stream fun and interactive food content pieces that are quick & easy to make like Maggie Golgappa and an egg made on an iron. It will be followed by #BachpanKaPyaar that will take you down memory lane of your favorite dishes as a child and #MainPakaunga where the chef himself will validate and bust some myths around certain dishes and ingredients. Every Saturday at 7 pm, viewers can tune in to Chef Ranveer Brar’s profile on MX TakaTak and watch the videos.

With almost two decades of rich experience in the food industry, the Lucknow-born celebrity chef enjoys a huge fan base worldwide owing to his authenticity, relatable cooking tips and fun banter with his fans.

Chef Ranveer, an author, reality show judge and restaurateur, still follows traditional cooking techniques, which is what he will bring to the table with a takatak twist on #BawarchiBrar. This is the first time ever that Chef Brar will be experimenting with a weekly drop of videos on any short format video platform wherein he will showcase tips and tricks about food fundamentals, create scrumptious fusion recipes, highlight the history and culture of Indian cuisine as well as indulge in fun trivia.

Commenting on the campaign, Parul Menghani - VP & Head of Content, MX TakaTak said, “As a creator first platform, we at MX TakaTak strive to bring to our community compelling content across categories. Adding to our diverse offerings, we are thrilled to share with our viewers a `new property – Bawarchi Brar on MX TakaTak with culinary maestro, Ranveer Brar. Categorized into three segments, #BawarchiBrar is an attempt to further expand our content buckets by bringing in food, which is an emotion to most people. We are certain that this IP will keep all food enthusiasts entertained and also appeal to viewers who are looking for unique and engaging food content on the platform.”

“Food excites me at all levels and in all forms and I am extremely excited about Bawarchi Brar on MX TakaTak, especially the themes that we will be exploring with this new property. This is also the first time that I am part of such an interesting short format video concept which makes this collaboration with MX TakaTak all the more special for me. At some point or other in our lives, we’ve all had to be jugaadu when it comes to food and I know, sometimes - I still am. While cooking may seem tedious and intimidating for some, I plan to make it fun through this platform by sharing some of my personal tips and tricks, revisiting our school/hostel days through the dishes I make and even cooking in a kitchen with limited resources. After all, aaya hoon, kuch toh banaake jaaunga! I look forward to interacting with my fans and sharing recipes and experiences from my childhood with them too,” said Brar.

