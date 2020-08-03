Moving Walls appoints D Sriram to advisory board

Moving Walls has appointed D Sriram, ad-tech, marketing and media consultant, who is also the current Chairman of Ebiquity China, under the board of advisory to upscale the business transformation and add value for its existing growth.

Sriram is an advertising and media veteran with over 30 years in the industry across Asia, having run Starcom Mediavest Group Asia for 7 years and spent the latter half of his career in greater China leading Aegis Group China and being an independent consultant over the course of his career. He was also a part of China's cloud-based advertising delivery system eBUS before it was sold to IMD. He later joined Vpon as COO - an ad-network and DSP player in North Asia.

“Moving Walls has established a global leadership position in delivering outcome driven marketing campaigns by measuring audiences in the real world and integrating it with the digital world. This has translated into a presence across multiple markets in South Asia, Middle East and Africa. As we enter North Asia, home to three of the largest top 10 OOH media markets globally, we are pleased to announce the appointment of D Sriram onto our Advisory Board,” states Srikanth Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of Moving Walls.

“I believe that having Sriram’s advisory services will be of tremendous value. Sriram’s wealth of experience with global agencies across multiple markets will also help us strengthen our value proposition to the agencies and large global clients. Finally, Sriram brings a deep understanding of entrepreneurship aligning very well with the DNA of Moving Walls,” said Srikanth.

"I've long been a fan of the power of data and programmatic buying and the promise it holds of making advertising relevant and useful to consumers, hence more effective for brands. Moving Walls is a pioneer in this space, identifying and solving the problems in the way of making programmatic Out-of-Home (OOH) and omni-channel audiences a reality. I'm delighted to be able to work with them in an advisory capacity and witness firsthand the revolution they are leading in this space," he added.