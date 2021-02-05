MIB asks TV channels to desist from promoting superstition

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has issued an advisory to TV channels directing them against airing programmes that promote blind belief and superstition. The ministry has advised TV channels to abide by the Rule 6(1)(j) of programme code and Rule 7(5) of Advertising Code of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

"It has come to the notice of this Ministry that some of the TV channels telecast programmes/ advertisements which encourage superstition and blind belief. Miraculous solutions of all problems are offered by the self-proclaimed preachers in TV programmes/ advertisements, which is a violation of Rule 6(1)(j) of the programme code and Rule 7(5) of the Advertising code contained in the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. Advisories in this regard have been issued by this Ministry in past on 13.05.2010 and 07.06.2013," MIB said in its advisory.



Rule 6(1)(j) of the Programme Code states that "No programme can be transmitted/ re-transmitted through Cable Service which encourages superstition or blind belief."



Further, Rule 7(5) states that "No advertisement shall contain references which are likely to lead the public to infer that the product advertised or any of its ingredients has some special or miraculous or super-natural property or quality, which is difficult of being proved."

