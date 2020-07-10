MediaOneTV’s Mathew C moves on

After nearly four years at MediaOne TV, sources say Mathew is moving to a digital news portal

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 4:42 PM
Mathew C

Mathew C, Chief General Manager - Marketing, Sales & Distribution at MediaOne TV, has put in his papers after close to four years with the organisation, sources have told exchange4media.

Mathew led marketing, time sales and channel distribution teams at MediaOne TV Channel, operated by Madyamam Broadcasting Limited.

The sources have indicated that Mathew is likely to join a leading regional news portal in August.

Mathew joined MediaOne TV in November 2016 from Torra International where as General Manager he led the sales, marketing, ad film making and franchise teams, and was responsible for overall management. He has also worked at Safari TV Channel and Labour India as Business Head and at Prime Meridian as General Manager Marketing. Early on in his career, Mathew worked at Malayala Manorama for over two decades.

