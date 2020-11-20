McCann’s Devika Bulchandani appointed as CEO of Ogilvy North America

Bulchandani is the second person of Indian origin who is among the top executives at the agency. Piyush Pandey is already the worldwide Chief Creative Officer

Ogilvy has announced that Devika Bulchandani has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy North America and global chairwoman of advertising, according to media reports.

According to reports, Bulchandani will be responsible for driving all aspects of Ogilvy’s core business across the United States and Canada. She will also support Ogilvy's advertising business across the global network.

Bulchandani has served as president for McCann Worldgroup, North America. Prior to being appointed to that role in December 2019, she was president of McCann New York, the company’s lead office.

On her new role, Bulchandani was reportedly quoted as saying, "Few people blazed trails in this industry the way that David Ogilvy did, and I'm invigorated by the opportunity to work with Andy to shape Ogilvy's future. At this time of immense change, I look forward to harnessing the creative brilliance and diverse expertise of Ogilvy's global network to solve problems and create lasting value for clients.”