McCann hires Swapnil Jain as CFO

McCann Worldgroup India has announced the appointment of Swapnil Jain as Chief Financial Officer from 1st June 2021.

Swapnil joins MWG India from Suzlon Energy Limited where he was the CFO. He will be based in Mumbai.

Speaking on the appointment, Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Asia Pacific and CEO McCann Worldgroup India, said, “I am delighted to have Swapnil join the Company. He is a Finance veteran with an extraordinary reputation and rich experience. Today our industry is expanding, and our requirements and client’s expectations are broader. Swapnil comes with vast experience in other industries and is a keen learner and am positive he will add a very distinct dimension to our offering. Looking forward to him further strengthening our enviable McCann India team.”

Swapnil is a Senior Management Executive having work experience of over 26 years and holding leadership positions with large organizations. He brings with him a deep understanding of critical business drivers in multiple industries and track record of delivering on stakeholder commitments. He also has extensive fund-raising experience in the infrastructure industries.

Swapnil holds an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. Post a brief but remarkable stint at Lloyds Finance, Jain joined the Essar Group and rose to the position of Group CFO for Essar Group’s Power business. He also led Essar Power Gujarat Limited as the CEO for about a year prior to moving to Suzlon Energy Limited.

On his joining McCann, Swapnil said “I am absolutely thrilled to be part of McCann’s highly respected leadership. McCann is the most respected, awarded and recognized creative communication agency in India and look forward to support the company and its growth through meaningful contribution.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)