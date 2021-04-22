Maya Hari elevated as VP, Global Strategy & Operations, Twitter

Prior to this, Hari was associated with Twitter as VP & Managing Director, APAC & SE-Asia & India for almost 5 years & as Senior Director, Product Strategy & Sales - APAE for 2 years

Updated: Apr 22, 2021 9:11 AM
Maya Hari

Maya Hari has been promoted as VP, Global Strategy & Operations of Twitter.

Prior to her elevation, she was VP & Managing Director, APAC & SE-Asia & India for almost 5 years & Senior Director, Product Strategy & Sales - APAE (APAC + LATAM + MENA) for 2 years.

She announced her promotion through a tweet that says, “I’m thrilled to share that I will be taking on a new global role at Twitter as VP, Global Strategy & Operations. I will be based in Singapore while leading a global team focused on customers and revenue product strategy, innovation and automation to enable our commercial efforts.”

She has more than two decades of technology & digital lifestyle experience amassed at companies like Twitter, Google, Conde Nast, Samsung, Microsoft and Cisco.

 

