Maya Hari elevated as VP, Global Strategy & Operations, Twitter

Prior to this, Hari was associated with Twitter as VP & Managing Director, APAC & SE-Asia & India for almost 5 years & as Senior Director, Product Strategy & Sales - APAE for 2 years

Maya Hari has been promoted as VP, Global Strategy & Operations of Twitter.

Prior to her elevation, she was VP & Managing Director, APAC & SE-Asia & India for almost 5 years & Senior Director, Product Strategy & Sales - APAE (APAC + LATAM + MENA) for 2 years.

She announced her promotion through a tweet that says, “I’m thrilled to share that I will be taking on a new global role at Twitter as VP, Global Strategy & Operations. I will be based in Singapore while leading a global team focused on customers and revenue product strategy, innovation and automation to enable our commercial efforts.”

I’m thrilled to share that I will be taking on a new global role at Twitter as VP, Global Strategy & Operations. I will be based in Singapore while leading a global team focused on customers and revenue product strategy, innovation and automation to enable our commercial efforts. — Maya Hari (@maya_hari) April 22, 2021

She has more than two decades of technology & digital lifestyle experience amassed at companies like Twitter, Google, Conde Nast, Samsung, Microsoft and Cisco.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)