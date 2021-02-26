Mashal Sports issues tender for e-auction of PKL media rights

Mashal Sports, the organiser of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has invited bids from reputed third parties of national and international standing for the auction of media rights. The shortlisted and eligible bidders will be allowed to bid for one or more media rights packages through an online c-auction process.



The media rights will be auctioned for five seasons (Season 8 - Season 12) of Pro Kabaddi League to be held during 2021-2025. The organisers have set Rs 900 crore as the base price for the media rights.



PKL media rights comprise four packages. Package A consists of Global Television Rights; Rest of the World Digital Rights; Sponsorship Rights — On-air and on-ground (including Title Sponsorship); Audio Rights; Film Rights; Fixed Media Rights; Clip Rights; Footage Rights and Public Exhibition Rights. Package A Rightsholder will also have the obligation to produce the World Feed.



Package B consists of India Digital Rights; Mobile Activation Rights; Inflight/On-Board Rights and Virtual Reality Rights. Package C consists of Gaming Rights which includes rights to fantasy sports; gaming, mobile kabaddi simulation; esport, and other kabaddi games. Package D is the Consolidated Rights Package offering all Media Rights offered under Packages A, B, and C.



Bids may be submitted for one or more of the Media Rights Packages as specified in the ITT. The purchase price for ITT is INR 2,50,000 (Rupees Two fifty thousand only) plus taxes for entities incorporated in India and USD 3,500 (United States Dollars Three thousand five hundred only) plus taxes for entities incorporated outside India (non-refundable and non-adjustable).



Interested parties have to register themselves on the Tender Portal, pay the relevant amount(s), and upload relevant documents for downloading and accessing the ITT.



The organisers said that bids will only be accepted from entities that purchase the ITT or from entities within the same group as the entity that purchases the ITT or from a consortium including at least one member that purch.es the ITT. The eligibility of any participant to participate in the auction shall be governed by the ITT and shall be at the sole discretion of Mashal.



The last date to purchase the ITT document is 12 March 2021 while the last date for bidders to submit bid documents is 02 April 2021. The online auction will be held on 5 April 2021.

