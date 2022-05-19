Madison Media Omega wins media AOR of Ki Mobility

Madison Media Omega, a unit of Madison World, has been appointed as the Media AOR for Ki Mobility. The agency will handle the traditional media and digital media mandate for the client including TV, Print and online video media buying and planning. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.

A digital subsidiary of TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Ki Mobility is a full-stack O-to-O (online-to-offline) digital platform in the automotive aftermarket.

Narasimhan Eswar, CEO, Ki Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd on associating with Madison, says, “We are delighted to have Madison on-board as our Above-the-Line media partner. We believe that Madison with its incredible scale and talented personnel will add substantial value to Ki’s future plans to pioneer explosive growth in the Indian automotive aftermarket.”

Dinesh Rathod, CEO, Madison Media Omega says, “We are very excited by Ki’s vision and plans to revolutionize the Indian automotive aftermarket and we are delighted to partner Ki Mobility and help make it a preferred destination for all vehicle owners."

