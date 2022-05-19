Madison Media Omega wins media AOR of Ki Mobility

The agency will handle Ki Mobility's traditional media and digital media requirements

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 19, 2022 9:32 AM  | 1 min read
Omega

Madison Media Omega, a unit of Madison World, has been appointed as the Media AOR for Ki Mobility. The agency will handle the traditional media and digital media mandate for the client including TV, Print and online video media buying and planning. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.

A digital subsidiary of TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Ki Mobility is a full-stack O-to-O (online-to-offline) digital platform in the automotive aftermarket.

Narasimhan Eswar, CEO, Ki Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd on associating with Madison, says, “We are delighted to have Madison on-board as our Above-the-Line media partner. We believe that Madison with its incredible scale and talented personnel will add substantial value to Ki’s future plans to pioneer explosive growth in the Indian automotive aftermarket.”

Dinesh Rathod, CEO, Madison Media Omega says, “We are very excited by Ki’s vision and plans to revolutionize the Indian automotive aftermarket and we are delighted to partner Ki Mobility and help make it a preferred destination for all vehicle owners."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Madison media omega Ki Mobility Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
study

59% of Indian workforce not happy at work: Study
18 hours ago

Shemaroo

Shemaroo's revenue increases 23% to Rs 381.38 crore in FY22
5 days ago

Knight Riders

Knight Riders acquires Abu Dhabi franchise in UAE's new T20 League
5 days ago