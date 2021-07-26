Madison Media acquires Kolkata-based digital agency Crow's Nest

Madison Media has just announced that it has fully acquired Kolkata based full-service digital agency, Crow’s Nest.

Crow’s Nest was founded 14 years ago by Samrat Mukherjee, a well-known person in the Kolkata marketing and digital space. The Agency has a staff strength of 40 people and counts among its clients Bandhan Bank, Zee Bangla, Vivo West Bengal, M P Birla Group and several other reputed clients. Crow’s Nest offers 360-degree digital solutions. Under the arrangement, Crow’s Nest will fully integrate with Madison Digital and operate as Madison Digital Kolkata with Samrat Mukherjee reporting to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital.

Says Samrat Mukherjee,“We are thrilled to be joining with Madison World. With our creative strategy, media and digital content creation strength, paired with Madison's core of media, data and analytics, we truly believe to deliver the most value to our clients. May new ambitions be laid. May new dreams be hatched. May this new association go miles as the Crow flies.”

Says Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, “I am delighted to welcome Samrat Mukherjee and his team into the Madison fold. Many companies find Madison to be a good collaborative partner to grow their business independently with our support. A few more collaborations are on the cards in the area of Digital, PR and Creative”.

Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media, “In keeping with our Digital growth acceleration we are thrilled to welcome Samrat and his vibrant Crow’s Nest team into the Madison fold. Not only will Crow’s Nest help grow our overall Digital practice in Kolkata Office, but it will also add considerable heft to Madison’s Social, Content and Creative agenda.”

Says Vishal Chinchankar, CEO Madison Digital, “I am very excited to have Samrat become a part of Madison and my team. This deal will make us one of the largest digital players in the Kolkata market and am looking forward to a long a mutually rewarding partnership”.

Madison Digital has grown 10x in terms of billing in the last 3 years, to become a 150 employee strong unit with capabilities in Branding, Performance & Creative solutions. Madison Digital has built its proprietary cloud marketing and automation tools and is one of the few agencies with its own DMP & Tech solutions. The Agency today handles digital assignments for Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Abbott, Marico, McDonald’s, Tata Consumer Products, Blue Star, and several others. Recently, Madison Digital has declared the Best Digital & Social Media Agency of the Year 2020 at IDMA 2020. Madison Digital was also voted Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019, and Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA Digital Awards 2019, in addition to winning over 100 awards since January 2019.

Madison World’s 2nd Agency in the Digital space-based in Bangalore, Hivemindsis a Bengaluru based full-service digital marketing Company and Consultancy with specialization in Search, Display and Programmatic buying. The agency also provides social media management, creative content, digital PR, analytics and strategic consulting. The company owns unique technology, tools and data analytics methodologies that enable it to deliver outstanding results to its clients. The Company works with clients such as Domino’s, Nivea, Big Basket, Escorts Limited, Cure.fit, MobiKwik and many others.

Madison Media is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication Agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 advertisers.

