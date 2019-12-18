Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate of Coca Cola’s new offering - Rani Float

This is the agency's second big win on an account under the Coca Cola brand umbrella in India this year

Coca-Cola has awarded the creative mandate for its new offering in India - Rani Float - to Lowe Lintas from the MullenLowe Lintas Group.

Lowe Lintas, earlier this year, had also won the Thums Up account, making this its second big win on an account under the Coca Cola brand umbrella in India this year.

Srideep Kesavan

Confirming the news, Srideep Kesavan, Director-Juices, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia told exchange4media: “Earlier this year, we introduced our global fruit snacking brand Rani Float in India. This is in line with our commitment to offer choice to consumers and catering to their diverse tastes and preferences across beverage categories. We are excited to bring Lowe Lintas onboard as the creative agency on the brand, extending our ongoing partnership on brand Rani in the Middle East. We look forward to harnessing Lowe Lintas' expertise to make Rani Float amongst the most loved beverage brands for our consumers.”

Rani float is a convenient on-the-go snack that comes with a differentiated proposition - fruit drink with real fruit pieces. It is currently available in metro cities across India. Additionally through Reliance Retail stores, it will also be made available to consumers in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Chennai and Sirhind.