L&K Saatchi and Saatchi wins integrated mandate for Relaxo's ‘Flite’

Relaxo Footwears Limited has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to manage the entire integrated mandate of its brand, Flite. The agency will manage the integrated mandate on Flite, which includes mainline, digital and media services.

As its AoR, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will be responsible for repositioning the brand, develop consumer focussed brand communication campaigns that will be extended on to digital platforms, while also developing always-on content for the brand throughout the year. The media mandate also includes both mainline and digital.

Commenting on the appointment, Gaurav Dua, ED, RelaxoFootwears said: “We are glad to have L&K Saatchi & Saatchi on board as our communication partner. In our initial conversations with them, there was a complete alignment on the vision of the brand and their approach to it. This assured us of our choice of a reliable partner. I’m very optimistic of this alliance and can foresee the brand getting the right launch pad for the future.”

Highlighting the novelty factor behind the win, Paritosh Srivastava, MD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “It doesn’t happen often that a company that’s a leading manufacturer in a category parks the entire integrated mandate without a pitch only basis the credentials, chemistry and trust in the team. Puts immense responsibility on us to deliver beyond expectations. Flite, one of the biggest brands in the Relaxo portfolio, has done a tremendous job of creating a segment of its own. As their business partner, our role now will be to make sure that the brand takes a new flight in the minds of the consumers and trade while achieving a growth trajectory that will propel it in a league of its own.”

Highlighting more on the partnership, Rajeev Bhatia – AVP Marketing said: “I welcome L&K Saatchi & Saatchi aboard. I am sure they will prove to be great partners in creating the desired impact in the minds of the consumer for the brand and consolidate our leadership further in the market.”

Atin Wahal – EVP (North and East), L&K Saatchi & Saatchi added: “At L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, we are really ecstatic with the integrated win for the brand Flite across mainline, digital and media, giving us the opportunity to demonstrate our 'Power of One' strengths by effectively delivering huge value on marketing spends. We find our spirit of ' Nothing is impossible' resonating with the Flite team from day one and we feel that it’s a marriage of sorts that was waiting to happen. We welcome Flite to our strong portfolio of clients in the North.”

