Kulmeet Bawa quits Resulticks as President & COO, JAPAC

Kulmeet Bawa has stepped down as Resulticks Chief Operating Officer and President, JAPAC, and is believed to be taking over as the CEO of a major technology company in India shortly.

Bawa spent over a year at Resulticks working with CEO and Co-founder Redickaa Subramanium. Resulticks was set up in 2017 and has become the first platform from Asia to be placed in Gartners Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Campaign Management. It was also named in the 2018 and 2019 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs.

Before Resulticks, Bawa was VP and Managing Director, South Asia, at Adobe and spent 7 years and six months there. Prior to that, he was Director Government and Healthcare at Microsoft and spent almost 2 years at Microsoft India. Bawa also had a stint as Regional Director, North and East India, for Sun Microsystems. He joined the private sector after being in the Indian Army’s armoured corps for over 12 years.

Bawa went to the National Defence Academy, then the Indian Military Academy, and also completed his MBA in marketing from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad (ISB).

He is known to be compassionate and entrepreneurial in his leadership style.

It is not yet known which technology company Bawa is likely to join as India Head.