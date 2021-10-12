Karishma Kapoor to endorse fashion jewellery brand Sukkhi

Sukkhi, an online-first fashion jewellery brand has roped in Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor as their brand ambassador.

Announcing the appointment, Bhavesh Navlakha, Founder& CEO, Sukkhi said, “Karisma Kapoor has always been a well-known face across India. The timeless beauty, Karisma Kapoor has her own unique style which resonates with Indians and expresses her true glorious self which aligns with Sukkhi’s ethos of being fashionable and trendy. At Sukkhi, our aim has always been to make the best of designs available to our customers for any occasion or festivity. We believe that the new-age women are looking for stylish yet affordable jewellery options that not only enhance their beauty but also help them stay up to date with the fast-paced industry and it’s ever-evolving trends. We are extremely excited to collaborate with Karisma Kapoor for our various branding initiatives on marketplaces, our website, our offline touchpoints and ATL BTL marketing across India.''

Commenting on the collaboration, Karisma Kapoor said, “I am glad to be collaborating with Sukkhi as the brand has a wide collection of jewellery which complements the modern Indian women and their style. Personally, I am always looking for versatile pieces that I can pair with multiple outfits. Jewellery makes women feel confident and brings out her true personality. I am excited to be a part of Sukkhi Jewellery.”

