Kantar appoints Ted Prince as Chief Product Officer

Kantar, data-driven analytics and brand consulting company, today announces the appointment of Ted Prince Jr to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer. Reporting to CEO Alexis Nasard, Prince will be responsible for defining and delivering the next generation of Kantar offerings and real-time platforms, using advanced technologies to scale and augment our world-class data, insights and advice.

Commenting on Prince’s appointment, Alexis Nasard, CEO, Kantar said “Ted’s appointment is a key step in delivering on our new vision as the world’s leading Brandtech company; at the intersection of brand building and technology, enabling our clients to deliver growth in a fast-changing environment. Ted has a proven track record in integrating new technologies, data and analytics to build new business models and products that drive a sustainable competitive advantage for Kantar and our clients.”

Speaking about his appointment, Ted Prince said “Kantar is renowned for having the most complete view of how people think, feel and act, and a portfolio that is core to their clients' ways of working. I am excited to play such a crucial role in defining the next generation of technology-enabled insights and new platforms for our clients.”

Ted Prince joins Kantar effective 1 April 2021 and will be based in London.

