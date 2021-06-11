Kalyan Jewellers elevates Punith Iyer as COO of Candere

Punith Iyer, who formerly held the position of Company GM of Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, has been promoted to the post of Chief Operating Officer.

With over 15 years of experience under his belt, Punith has extensively worked with large enterprises such as Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Chase, Essar, and GE to name a few.

In 2019, he was appointed Company GM of Candere where he was responsible for Finance, Operations, Alliances, Marketplace, and Customer Delight. His new role as COO will see him shouldering the responsibility for the company's future strategic goals, performance, and growth.

In accepting the position, Iyer said, "Candere is committed to providing uncompromising quality and craftsmanship to the masses. The company has been a path-breaker in creating an online showroom with customizations available to its patrons, and continually endeavours to create not just high-quality products, but best-in-class experiences for their clients. I am honoured to be entrusted with the role of COO and to join the ranks of these industry innovators."

Sharing an insight behind the new appointment, Rupesh Jain, Founder and CEO, Candere remarked, “With each milestone, we at Candere get closer to our goal of making fine jewellery more accessible to all, while offering extraordinary value to our customers. We are excited to welcome Punith into our leadership team and are confident in his ability to streamline, ideate, and lead Candere into the future."

