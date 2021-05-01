Journalist couple Kalyan Baruah, Nilakshi Bhattacharya succumb to Covid

Assam Tribune Delhi Bureau Chief Baruah and TOI journalist Bhattacharya, who died three days apart from each other, has left behind a daughter

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 1, 2021 12:54 PM
neelakshi kalyan

Senior journalists and married couple Kalyan Baruah and Nilakshi Bhattacharya have passed away due to complications arising from Covid-19.

Bhattacharya who was with Times of India and Baruah who was the Assam Tribune Delhi Bureau Chief passed away on Saturday morning at a Gurgaon hospital.

The couple, who died three days apart from each other, has left behind a daughter.

The Press Club of India has put out a tweet, expressing condolence to the bereaved.

