Journalist couple Kalyan Baruah, Nilakshi Bhattacharya succumb to Covid
Assam Tribune Delhi Bureau Chief Baruah and TOI journalist Bhattacharya, who died three days apart from each other, has left behind a daughter
Senior journalists and married couple Kalyan Baruah and Nilakshi Bhattacharya have passed away due to complications arising from Covid-19.
Bhattacharya who was with Times of India and Baruah who was the Assam Tribune Delhi Bureau Chief passed away on Saturday morning at a Gurgaon hospital.
The couple, who died three days apart from each other, has left behind a daughter.
The Press Club of India has put out a tweet, expressing condolence to the bereaved.
The PCI, with a heavy heart, announces the passing of our MC member Kalyan Barooah. He was the Delhi correspondent of the Assam Tribune and was a regular face at the club. He was a philosopher & guide to generations of journalists from the Northeast, esp from his home state Assam pic.twitter.com/ffR4SK5mU4— Press Club of India (@PCITweets) May 1, 2021
He breathed his last in a Gurgaon hospital, where he was admitted with his wife, TOI journalist Nilakshi Bhattacharyya.— Press Club of India (@PCITweets) May 1, 2021
They leave behind a daughter, who is in our thoughts and prayers today.
At this difficult time, the Club stands by his family
