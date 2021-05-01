Journalist couple Kalyan Baruah, Nilakshi Bhattacharya succumb to Covid

Assam Tribune Delhi Bureau Chief Baruah and TOI journalist Bhattacharya, who died three days apart from each other, has left behind a daughter

Senior journalists and married couple Kalyan Baruah and Nilakshi Bhattacharya have passed away due to complications arising from Covid-19.

Bhattacharya who was with Times of India and Baruah who was the Assam Tribune Delhi Bureau Chief passed away on Saturday morning at a Gurgaon hospital.

The couple, who died three days apart from each other, has left behind a daughter.

The Press Club of India has put out a tweet, expressing condolence to the bereaved.

The PCI, with a heavy heart, announces the passing of our MC member Kalyan Barooah. He was the Delhi correspondent of the Assam Tribune and was a regular face at the club. He was a philosopher & guide to generations of journalists from the Northeast, esp from his home state Assam pic.twitter.com/ffR4SK5mU4 — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) May 1, 2021

He breathed his last in a Gurgaon hospital, where he was admitted with his wife, TOI journalist Nilakshi Bhattacharyya.



They leave behind a daughter, who is in our thoughts and prayers today.



At this difficult time, the Club stands by his family — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) May 1, 2021

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)