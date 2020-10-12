John Steedman bids adieu to WPP after 45 years

Steedman steps down as executive director and chief operating officer with the holding company

John Steedman is retiring from WPP as executive director and chief operating officer, effective today. Reports suggest that Steedman was considering the move for a while.

Steedman departs from WPP after 45 years, four of which was spent serving as director and one year as the holding company’s COO.

Steedman began his career with McCann after which he joined J Walter Thompson in 1976, where he spent 20 years, eventually becoming regional media director.