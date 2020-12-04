India TV announces senior-level elevations

India TV has announced promotions for four of its key persons looking after business revenue, corporate affairs, television operations, and growth & monetization aspects. The company has decided “to rethink, rework and retool” its business strategies in order to make its business more adaptable and resilient. In order to enrich the role of its team members India TV has delegated additional responsibilities to its core team:



Sudipto Chowdhuri has been promoted as Chief Revenue Officer and shall be responsible for maximisation of revenue by identifying and innovating opportunities for enhanced business.



Puneet Tandon has been promoted as Chief Officer, Corporate Affairs, and will be managing corporate, government and public relations for the organisation.



Rohit Lal has been promoted as Chief Officer - Television Operations and will lead integration across the organization and collaboration with all internal partners.



Gulab Makhija in addition to his role of CFO has been given the portfolio of CEO for Growth & Monetisation and shall be responsible for expansion of existing business within India and in overseas markets, seeking new business opportunities, driving new partnerships and monetisation of existing resources.



All these roles and responsibilities are effective immediately.



Commenting on the new promotions, Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, India TV, said: “It is imperative, given the present state of affairs amidst the pandemic, to rethink and retool our business strategy and strengthen our business to make it adaptable and resilient. Keeping this is mind, we have delegated responsibilities and enhanced role of our core business team to deal with various challenges effectively and ensure a better tomorrow.”