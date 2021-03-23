IIFL Securities ropes in Manav Verma as CMO

Manav Verma was previously working as the head of marketing and sales development at DHL Smart Trucking

IIFL Securities today announced that it has appointed Manav Verma as its Chief Marketing Officer and aims to add over 1 crore customers in three years through rapid digital marketing outreach.

Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO, Retail, IIFL Securities, commenting on the appointment said, “Manav works at the nexus of Digital Products, Technology and Marketing to help the company achieve its strategic business objectives. He would help us acquire over one crore customers over a period of three years and sustain our leadership position.” IIFL Securities is adding some key roles to its digital, sales and marketing teams to bolster its digital transformation.

Manav Verma was previously working as the head of marketing and sales development at DHL Smart Trucking, Vice President Marketing at Angel Broking and led senior marketing positions at Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Zee Group, BenQ India. He has over 19 years of experience.

His areas of expertise include digital products, product management, new product development, strategic alliance and tie-ups, business intelligence and analytics, brand management, loyalty and retention-marketing among others.

In this role Verma will report to Bhardwaj. IIFL Securities has 23 lac retail customers, over 500 institutional clients and is No. 1 banker for Equity IPO over 2018-2020 period.

