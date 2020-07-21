iCubesWire appoints Priyanka Iyer as South Sales Head, Abhronil Roy East Sales Head

Digital marketing company iCubesWire has appointed Priyanka Iyer as Group Head – South at their Bengaluru office, and Abhronil Roy as Group Head – East at their Kolkata office.

"Priyanka Iyer, backed with a professional experience of over eleven years in Mainstream and Digital Media Sales, has a flair for introducing lucrative sales structures into business models to enhance business acquisition. Abhronil Roy, having dedicated over sixteen years to Media Sales & Brand Solutions, has shown extraordinary prowess at identifying growth potential and setting up revenue-driven strategies across organizations.

Speaking on the new appointments, Sahil Chopra, CEO and Founder, iCubesWire, says, “With Priyanka taking the lead for business development across South India, we aim at enhancing our overall growth and keeping up key customer relationships. It’s good to have Abhronil on-board, to get us an opportunity for increasing our business capacity and venture across new markets in the East region. There couldn’t have been a better start to 2020 than by welcoming two seasoned professionals, each one, adept at their work. We are delighted to have them as part of the iCubesWire family and look forward to scaling new heights.”

.Priyanka will be at the forefront for iCubeswire in the South region, driving regional markets for business development and delivering branding solutions. Her core responsibilities will be to amplify sales operations, initiate and execute strategic plans, and escalate revenue generation. Before joining iCubeswire, she was leading the entire South market as the Territory sales Head at Zee Entertainment Media Ltd., and has also been associated with organizations such as YOptima and TeraReach.

Commenting on the new role, Priyanka Iyer, says, “I’m extremely excited to head the business for iCubesWire in the South region and to work with a dedicated and dynamic team. I’m certain my association will be instrumental in strengthening the bonds with the clients in the region and together, we will aim at sustaining the numbers and continue building on along with expanding into new markets.”

Abhronil will be on the front lines for iCubeswire in the East region, curating strategies across media platforms along with providing integrated solutions for brands. His key responsibility areas will be to cultivate business opportunities, and venture into new markets aligned with revenue generation. Prior to joining iCubeswire, he was responsible for managing revenue generation for all B2B Exhibitions & Digital Sales PAN India at UBM India Pvt. Ltd. and has also served terms with organizations such as ABP LIVE – Digital - ( ABP News Network Pvt. Ltd.) and India.com – Zee Digital.

Commenting on his new role, Abhronil Roy, says, “iCubesWire has been an established brand in digital for over 10 years, and I feel privileged to be at the helm of steering the brand into the East market. It’ll be an exciting experience to build and implement sales strategies to take on new markets and further capture an increased revenue count.”