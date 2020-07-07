Housejoy ropes in Neelima Ronanki and Deepak Thakur to its leadership team

Housejoy, a tech-driven Construction, Renovation, Interiors and Home Maintenance company, has appointed several senior leaders to their team. The most recent additions are Neelima Ronanki as the Associate Vice President, Design; and Deepak Thakur as the Vice President, Product and Technology.

"Housejoy has been constantly focusing on expanding and strengthening its Interiors, Renovation, and Construction (IRC) business. The onboarding comes despite the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, reaffirming the brand’s commitment towards changing how houses are constructed and renovated, with technology as an enabler. Recently, the brand also appointed Gaurav Joshi as the senior vice-president of growth and strategy, to lead the business excellence and growth-related initiatives," the company said in a statement.

Speaking about this, Sanchit Gaurav, Founder and CEO, Housejoy, said, “We are happy to welcome Neelima and Deepak into our team. Both of them bring extensive design and tech expertise and will add a new dimension to our efforts in giving the best to customers. Even in the wake of this pandemic, Housejoy has strived to innovate and ensure business continuity, adding new talent to the team alongside. Our aim has always been to meet customer expectations and move out of the comfort zone to ensure a seamless experience. Our IRC business has witnessed steady growth, with over 350 projects. We see this as a strong enabler for further growth and plan to continue to invest in strengthening this vertical.”

Neelima has over 15 years of diverse experience in consultancy and real estate industry. She has an excellent track record of handling projects of various scale ranging from Greenfield residential developments to large scale in-fill mixed use developments and various complex revitalization projects. Deepak is a technologist with over 20 years of demonstrated technology leadership in organizations like IBM, Oracle, CGI, etc. and strong international exposure. His leadership principles are based on innovate and inspire, strengthen employee conﬁdence in tech organization, walk the talk, focus on big picture, evolve vision and invest in people.

Adding further, Neelima Ronanki, said, “I am happy to come on board the team at Housejoy and add value to their extensive domain of services – with particular focus on IRC. Innovation is at the core of what the brand does and I am looking forward to leveraging my capabilities to catapult Housejoy into the fastest growing brand in the IRC segment.”

Deepak Thakur, said, “I have always believed in the power of scaling up, whether it is a technology or a business. This will be my focus at Housejoy as well and I am happy to join the team. It will be interesting to leverage technology and innovate with a brand that is a leader in the IRC services and other areas already. I look forward to an enriching experience with them.”

Housejoy has so far raised investment to the tune of $30.2 million from investors such as Amazon, Matrix Partners, Growth Story, Vertex Ventures, Qualcomm, and others. The brand’s Construction and Renovation business is growing at the rate of 20% MoM and future plans of the company include building 2000 homes in less than two years.

Going forward, Housejoy plans to scale up its construction business in the known cities across the country, apart from Bengaluru. The brand’s overall goal is to become the largest tech-enabled construction and home services platform in India.