Havmor entrusts integrated digital duties to Interactive Avenues

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company, the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has won the Integrated Digital mandate of Havmor ice cream. The account will be handled by the agency's Gurugram team.

The mandate includes full-service offerings - including social media management, Creative, Paid Media, Ecommerce, and listening/ORM. The agency will focus on, further building and strengthening the brand experiences, platforms and adding more consumers into the fold.

Havmor Ice Cream, a part of Lotte Confectionery Ltd, is one of India’s largest and most loved ice cream brands. Over the last 75 years, the brand has grown immensely by reinventing the ice cream experience, time and again. In the last decade, Havmor has grown ten-fold, establishing a strong brand presence, and emerging as one of the fastest-growing, most loved ice cream brands of the country. With a wide and varied range of flavours across 18 states, through a network of 60,000 retail outlets and over 200 flagship parlours, Havmor is truly a national brand that caters to a wide spectrum of audiences across the country.

"With the shift in audience behaviour and increased digital activities, Havmor aims to occupy higher mind space of the consumers by tapping into the non-linear consumer journey and better targeting that digital has to offer. We are delighted to have Interactive Avenues on board as our digital partner. Through its digital presence, Havmor has been synonymous with summertime treats, sweet memories, and pure fun. In these distressing times, we want to continue offering joy to families and our TG, so that Havmor resonates as a brand made of good ingredients. We are confident that Interactive Avenues will beef up the digital presence further with its impactful and innovative solutions. We are looking forward to this partnership", Vincent Noronha, VP Marketing and Business Head Parlours, Havmor Ice Cream.

"We are thrilled to be onboarded by a vibrant, energetic and popular brand like Havmor. We are looking forward to working with Havmor and further scaling up their Digital experiences and activations. Looking at the current consumer journey disruption post COVID, we will need to activate all cogs of Content, Activation & Experience for giving them an Integrated digital solution, which will deliver business value to them”, Abbhishek Chadha, Sr. Vice President & Business Head - North & East, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company.

