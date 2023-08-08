Havas Media Network India retains realme's media mandate
The media mandate will continue to rest with Havas Media's Gurgaon office
Havas Media Network India, the specialized media arm of Havas India, has retained realme's integrated media mandate, encompassing both traditional and digital duties. This account retention comes following a competitive multi-agency pitch, further reinforcing the strong partnership between Havas Media Network India and the dynamic smartphone brand, realme.
Havas Media Network India has been associated with realme as its media partner since 2021. The media mandate will continue to rest with Havas Media's Gurgaon office led by Roopali Sharma, President – North, Havas Media India. This retention highlights Havas' commitment to supporting realme in achieving its growth objectives and consolidating its position as a strong and established brand in the market.
Tao, Chief Marketing Officer, realme India, said “Havas Media Network India's approach and strategic vision, resonated perfectly with our brand's goals. The decision to continue our partnership is a testament to our confidence in Havas Media Network India's future-ready capabilities and our lasting association. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and achieving greater heights for realme in the highly competitive smartphone market of the county.”
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “I am happy to see that our efforts and deep understanding of realme's business have been recognized through the successful retention of their integrated media mandate. This achievement reaffirms our team's capabilities in delivering meaningful solutions in media communication strategy. I am pleased to continue our association with realme and remain committed to supporting their growth trajectory."
Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media India, stated, “I want to emphasize our team's unwavering dedication to crafting breakthrough media campaigns enabling realme to connect with their audience in the most innovative ways possible. This renewed collaboration also opens up exciting new opportunities for both sides to achieve even greater success together. We are excited to embark on this phase of the journey and continue pushing boundaries in our pursuit of excellence.”
As the collaboration between Havas Media Network India and realme continues, both teams are set to usher in groundbreaking and market-relevant media strategies that push the boundaries of creativity and drive unparalleled brand success.
Pitchfork Partners bags strategic communication mandate for Prisma AI
Pitchfork Partners will work on the firm's overall communication approach
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read
Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP has won the strategic communication mandate for Prisma AI, a global pioneer in visual artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions.
The mandate followed a multi-agency pitch in which Pitchfork Partners was chosen owing to its profound expertise in managing strategic communication for Indian and global technology businesses. The consultancy aims to position Prisma AI as a leader in Computer Vision Technology.
Pitchfork Partners will work on Prisma AI’s overall communication approach, from planning and formulation of key messaging to implementing effective campaign strategies, building and elevating brand awareness, and reaching out to relevant stakeholders to apprise them of the company’s offerings.
Prisma AI specializes in cognitive & predictive information technologies, specifically visual-based AI applications to name a few body behavioral analysis, sentiment analysis, OCR, image, video, face, object recognition.
Pannkajj D Desai, Chief Operating Officer, Pitchfork Partners, said, “Prisma AI has done some incredible, transformative work in AI and is a true pioneer in that space. While AI is still nascent, the impact it can have on the growth journey of organizations, individuals and society is tremendous. Pitchfork Partners and Prisma AI share a common belief system that has innovation at its core. We are confident of helping them realize their strategic communication goals.”
Dr Shreeram Iyer, Chairman and Group CEO, Prisma AI, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Pitchfork Partners. Considering their in-depth understanding along with capabilities and their work with notable technology companies, we believe that they are uniquely placed to assist us in building brand salience across India. We look forward to a rewarding partnership as we chart a course to transform the global landscape of AI-based technology.”
e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards 2023: Second edition to be held tomorrow
Industry leaders to decode the opportunities and challenges of the D2C Universe and road ahead
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 8:52 AM | 2 min read
The D2C landscape in India has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to continue growing in the future as more entrepreneurs recognize the potential of the D2C model. The Indian market is highly dynamic and subject to rapid changes, influenced by a host of factors like evolving consumer behavior, technological advancements, data penetration, digital payment systems and the rise of e-commerce platforms, among others. In a bid to further explore the opportunities and challenges of the D2C universe, the exchange4media group is excited to announce the second edition of e4m D2C Revolution: Summit & Awards 2023 on Wednesday, July 19 in New Delhi.
At the day-long conference, industry stalwarts, experts and brand leaders will come together under one roof and discuss several topics under the theme ‘Marketing of D2C Brands & Expanding the D2C Universe’. The summit will be a mix of standalone sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions. The agenda for the D2C Summit is power-packed with impactful and meaningful insights and stories from over 45 speakers including business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors. The one-of-its-kind summit will see impressive and engaging sessions by a diverse range of speakers from industry stalwarts, founders of leading D2C brands to challengers 2.0.
The D2C conference will be followed by the much-awaited D2C awards which will honour the best D2C brands in India. As many as 115 wing awards will be given to the best D2C brands for their impressive and outstanding growth journey. The awards will be given under 5 broad thematic categories including Marketing, Innovation, Best use of digital platforms, Game-changer D2C Brands, D2C awards for individuals. The dazzling awards night will recognise and honour the best D2C brands in India for their exemplary work across 27 diverse industry categories.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from industry experts, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/e4m-d2c-revolution-summit-awards-2023/paid-registration
Aman Gupta is e4m D2C Tycoon of the Year
The award honours entrepreneurs who have built successful brands in the Indian D2C landscape
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 5:55 PM | 1 min read
Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boat, has been awarded the prestigious e4m D2C Tycoon of the Year title. This is the inaugural edition of the award that honours entrepreneurs who have built successful brands in the Indian D2C landscape. The title has been instituted to celebrate the leaders who are working towards revolutionary ideas and endeavours in the entrepreneurial world.
An entrepreneur and a well-known TV personality, Gupta has been a judge on popular TV show Shark Tank Season 1 and 2. He already has several accreditations under his name, including the Businessworld Young Entrepreneur 2019.
Under Gupta’s leadership, boat, since its inception in 2014, has released a number of unique products like speakers, headphones and more. Gupta has a strong vision for innovation and disruptive ideas. He is known for his passion for stimulating entrepreneurship, alongside his significant business sense, makes him an asset in identifying the next set of game-changers in the young company's landscape.
Prasanth Kumar to be recipient of 6th e4m Influencer of the Year award
The award ceremony will be held in Gurgaon on July 20, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 9:04 AM | 3 min read
Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia of GroupM, will be awarded the exchange4media Influencer of the Year 2022 title. This is the sixth edition of the award that honours visionaries who have demonstrated transformational leadership qualities and achievements over years.
One of the tallest leaders in the industry today, Prasanth Kumar, or PK as he is fondly called by industry colleagues, has over 25 years of experience across the domain. Known for his vision, determination, willingness to take risks, and above all, his humility, he is a true inspiration for all in the industry.
A GroupM veteran, Kumar has served the company in several senior roles across India and the region. Under his leadership as the CEO of South Asia, a role he took in 2019, the company has only excelled growing leaps and bounds. With him at the helm, the agency has won some of the biggest business accounts, as well as awards & accolades, including the Network of the Year title at e4m Media Ace Award. Under his guidance, GroupM, for the second year running, led the industry in new business wins and retention (COMvergence’s Global New Business Barometer FY 2022 report). Leading from the front, Kumar has also rolled out new initiatives at GroupM, like Finecast and Geo Granularity, to name a few.
PK, who prior to GroupM was associated with Mindshare as its CEO for South Asia, has left an outstanding legacy there as well. He oversaw Mindshare’s rapid expansion, bringing it to a market-leading position and winning numerous global awards. PK made sure that Mindshare India set a record for the highest number of new business wins by a single market and created a tradition of external accolades, including a Glass Lion at Cannes and a Grand Prix at WARC.
One of the most respected names in the media domain, Kumar dons several hats, serving the industry in various capacities. He is currently the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India.
Kumar will be handed over the award at the much-awaited e4m Conclave 2023 to be held on July 20, 2023 in Gurugram.
Instituted in 2016, the Influencer of the Year award honours visionaries who have transformed the industry and inspired the next level of growth while progressively using innovative technology. Some of our past winners were:
In 2016, Raj Nayak, then COO, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, was conferred the title. In 2017, CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP India, and CEO of GroupM South Asia at that time, took home the honour. In 2018, Virendra Gupta, Founder & CEO, Dailyhunt, and Umang Bedi, Co-founder, Dailyhunt bagged the title in 2018. In 2019, the honour was awarded to Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager, Star & Disney India,. In 2020, Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO, InMobi & Glance, was conferred the title
iProspect is Carlsberg Group’s media agency
The dentsu-owned agency will take charge from January 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 7:12 PM | 3 min read
The Carlsberg Group has announced that iProspect has been appointed as its new agency, responsible for driving the company's advertising and marketing campaigns across all markets.
Following an extensive evaluation process, iProspect stood out as the clear choice due to its strategic capabilities, creative thinking, innovative and data-driven approach to media planning, and impressive track record of success, the company said.
The transition process is already underway, and starting from January 2024, iProspect will assume full responsibility for all media planning and buying duties for Carlsberg Group as its media agency of record.
“We are thrilled to have selected iProspect as our global media partner," says Søren Brinck, Chief Commercial Officer at Carlsberg Group. "Their comprehensive, creative, and innovative approach, combined with their range of cutting-edge tools and strategies, convinced us that they are the ideal choice to drive our marketing and our brands’ to new heights. We are eager to collaborate closely with iProspect and leverage their expertise to achieve our objectives.”
“We would like to extend our appreciation to our incumbent agency, Initiative, for their exceptional partnership throughout the years. We also thank all the participating agencies for their valuable contributions during the pitch process,” Søren Brinck adds.
With iProspect's support, Carlsberg aims to establish an integrated media strategy and execute impactful campaigns that resonate with consumers, ensuring its brands remain relevant and influential across all the Groups markets.
“Sometimes things just feel right and ‘click’. For us, this was an immediate reaction from our entire international team, across all markets, when we started this pitch process with Carlsberg and, we understood straightaway what needed to be done. With a shared passion for the brands and their success, an ambition to create new opportunities to create meaningful connections with the consumer and a cultural connection that united us, we felt the spirit of partnership throughout. We can’t wait to get started and work together to create some of the best media work in the industry.” Comments Amanda Morrissey, Global Client & Brand President, iProspect.
Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer, Media, dentsu India & CEO, iProspect India further adds, “We are proud to have the Carlsberg Group as a client. The strategies presented are deeply rooted in the agency’s vision blended with a future-centric approach. We are excited to produce some fantastic innovation-led, tech-enabled media campaigns that will provide a huge thrust to the brand to reach its business objectives. Congratulations to the entire team for their tireless work on the pitch.”
ITC reappoints Sanjiv Puri as MD & Chairman for second term
A news report citing the company’s AGM notice said that it will also appoint its food business chief executive Hemant Malik as a whole-time director on the board
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 8:41 AM | 1 min read
Indian conglomerate ITC Limited has reportedly recommended an annual general meeting to get shareholder consensus on the reappointment of Sanjiv Puri as MD & Chairman for the second term, effective July 22, 2024.
Puri, who joined ITC in 1986, was appointed as a Whole-time Director on the Board of ITC from December 6, 2015, Chief Executive Officer in February 2017 and re-designated as the Managing Director in May 2018. He was appointed as the Chairman effective May 13, 2019.
He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and the Wharton School of Business, USA.
A news report citing the company’s AGM notice said that it will also appoint its food business chief executive Hemant Malik as a whole-time director on the board, effective August 12, 2023. With his appointment, the company board will have four whole-time executive directors.
Nakul Anand, Sumant Bhargavan and Supratim Dutta are also on the board, say reports.
The 112th AGM is reportedly scheduled for August 11.
ITC’s 112th AGM is scheduled on August 11. With Malik’s appointment, ITC board will have four whole-time executive directors. His appointment will be effective August 12, 2023, for three years.
BW Legal World GC Conclave and Top 100 General Counsel Awards on July 9
The 3rd edition of the event will celebrate and honour the industry experts for their exceptional contributions
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 9:09 AM | 5 min read
The 3rd edition of GC Conclave and Top 100 General Counsel will take place on July 9th 2023 to celebrate and honour the industry experts for their exceptional contributions
Over the years, the General Counsel community in India has evolved into a flexible and dynamic group of corporate changemakers and are responsible for giving legal advice and assistance to the company's management and various organisational units.
The third edition of the GC Conclave and Top 100 General Counsel, in association with BW Businessworld, is all geared to celebrate and honour legal experts for their remarkable contributions to the industry. The event will take place at Le Meridian New Delhi, India on July 9, 2023.
The BW Legal World GC Conclave 2023 will consist of several keynote addresses as well as panel discussions by India's legal luminaries on topical business-legal issues. The whole affair will be filled with essential insights and will be attended by over 90 General Counsel and Legal Luminaries.
To know more, register and nominate now at https://bwevents.co.in/bwlegal/general-counsel-2023/
Our Esteemed Speakers
The BW Legal World GC Conclave 2023 comprise of eminent speakers such as Justice Sikri, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India; Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld & Founder, Exchange4Media; Abhijit Mukhopadhyay, President (Legal) & General Counsel, Hinduja Group; Amar Kumar Sundram, General Counsel – Sr. VP (Legal) & Chief Compliance Officer, NEC Corporation; Amit Gupta, Group CFO& General Counsel, ICRA; Atul Juvle, General Counsel, Compliance Officer & CS, Schindler; Amit Kumar, Head of Legal & Compliance, Bharat Financial Inclusion; Amit Maheshwari, General Counsel, Virescent Infrastructure; Anil P.M., President – Legal, Compliance & Fraud Prevention Unit, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; Anjali Ghosh, Senior Corporate Counsel, Amazon Web Services; Anubhav Kapoor, Director of Legal Services, Ford India; Anuranjan Prasad, Associate General Counsel, Baxter International; Badrinath Durva Sula, Managing Director, Legal, Essar Group of Companies; Bijoya Roy, General Counsel, Pernod Ricard India; CV Raghu, Group Legal Advisor, Motherson Group; Damini Bhalla, General Counsel, Zomato; Debosmita Nandy, Head – Legal, Cinepolis; Dr. Mukul Shastry, General Counsel, Cube Highway; Hemant Kumar, Group General Counsel, Larsen & Toubro; Hiranmai Rallabandi, General Counsel, WeWork; K Satish Kumar, Group Chief Legal Officer, Intellect Design Arena; Kanika Sachdeva, Regional Legal Counsel, Stryker; Kartikeya Singh, Executive Vice President, Credit Baring Private Equity, Asia; Kaushik Mukherjee, President (Legal), Indiabulls Housing Finance; Manjaree Chowdhary, Senior Executive Director & General Counsel, Maruti Suzuki India; Neera Sharma, CEO & GC, Sistema; Pooja Sehgal Mehtani, General Counsel, Asia Service Centres & Company Secretary, Sunlife; Poornima Sampath, SVP & Chief Legal Officer, Tata Digital; Prarabdha Jaipuriar, General Counsel, SUEZ India; Parveen Mehtani, Chief Legal Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers; Madan Mohan K.R, Director – Legal & Compliance, Air Liquide Global E&C Solutions; Mamta Jha, Senior Partner, Inttl Advocare; Mohit Saraf, Founder & Managing Partner, Saraf and Partners; Mohit Shukla, Managing Director – India Legal & Lead - India Regulatory, Barclays Bank PLC; Mrinal Chandran, General Counsel, India Resurgence Fund; Preet Sethi, Deputy General Counsel, Vedanta Group; Priyanka Walesha, Head Legal, Yum Digital & Technology; Rajeev Nair, Associate General Counsel, HP Inc, Sameet Gambhir, Vice President & Company Secretary, DCM Shriram; Shelly Kohli, Chief legal & Compliance Officer, United Breweries; Roop Loomba, Legal Head – India & SESA Region, Akzonobel; Rucha Joshi, Director & Head Legal – India, Rabobank; Sachin Kalra, Vice President – Legal & Regulatory Affairs, HT Media; Rajiv Mohapatra, Vice President – Global Legal Compliance, Mastercard; Rambhau Kenkare, President & Group Head – legal, Thomas Cook; Rajiv Chaubey, Group General Counsel, Dalmia Bharat; Shujath Bin Ali, Global General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Re Sustainability; Siddharth Manchanda, General Counsel, Unacademy Group; Sonal Basu, Vice President & Global Head, LT Mindtree; Srivals Kumar, Sr. Vice President & Head Legal, Sunteck Realty; Suhani Singh, General Counsel, Delhivery; Vikram Munje, President Corporate & Group General Counsel, Kalyani Group; Vineet Vij, Global General Counsel, Tech Mahindra; Zameer Nathani, Group General Counsel, CarDekho Group; Sumeet Singh, General Counsel & Head – Corporate Affairs, BharatPe and Surender Sharma, Whole-time Director – Legal & Company Secretary, Colgate – Palmolive.
Issues and challenges in the role of General Counsel will be addressed during the entire conclave such as ‘Role of GC In Company Policy Making: Foray Into Strategic Business Operations’, “Entry Of Foreign Law Firms: A Game Changer’, ‘An Introspection into 7 years of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code’, and many more
Furthermore, the third edition of the Top 100 General Counsel power list recognises and honours the prominent General Counsel who have made a name for themselves in the profession. This is an annual programme designed to foster excellence in the legal ecosystem by recognising India's greatest corporate legal eagles with the capacity to lead the way.
The Jury Panel 2023
The third edition of the Top 100 General Counsel jurors list comprise of Sethurathnam Ravi, Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company & Former Chairman, BSE; B. Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star; Vijaya Sampath, Independent Director, Ombudsperson Bharti Enterprises; M.R. Prasanna, Former General Counsel, Aditya Birla Group; CV Raghu, Group Legal Advisor, Motherson Group; Kalpana Agarwal, Former Joint President & Co-head Legal, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Hemant Kumar, Group General Counsel, L&T and Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO, Cube Highways Trust
Special thanks to our knowledge partners: Saraf and Partners, Inttl Advocare and NM Chambers
To know more, register and nominate now at https://bwevents.co.in/bwlegal/general-counsel-2023/
