Havas Media Network India retains realme's media mandate

Havas Media Network India, the specialized media arm of Havas India, has retained realme's integrated media mandate, encompassing both traditional and digital duties. This account retention comes following a competitive multi-agency pitch, further reinforcing the strong partnership between Havas Media Network India and the dynamic smartphone brand, realme.

Havas Media Network India has been associated with realme as its media partner since 2021. The media mandate will continue to rest with Havas Media's Gurgaon office led by Roopali Sharma, President – North, Havas Media India. This retention highlights Havas' commitment to supporting realme in achieving its growth objectives and consolidating its position as a strong and established brand in the market.

Tao, Chief Marketing Officer, realme India, said “Havas Media Network India's approach and strategic vision, resonated perfectly with our brand's goals. The decision to continue our partnership is a testament to our confidence in Havas Media Network India's future-ready capabilities and our lasting association. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and achieving greater heights for realme in the highly competitive smartphone market of the county.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “I am happy to see that our efforts and deep understanding of realme's business have been recognized through the successful retention of their integrated media mandate. This achievement reaffirms our team's capabilities in delivering meaningful solutions in media communication strategy. I am pleased to continue our association with realme and remain committed to supporting their growth trajectory."

Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media India, stated, “I want to emphasize our team's unwavering dedication to crafting breakthrough media campaigns enabling realme to connect with their audience in the most innovative ways possible. This renewed collaboration also opens up exciting new opportunities for both sides to achieve even greater success together. We are excited to embark on this phase of the journey and continue pushing boundaries in our pursuit of excellence.”

As the collaboration between Havas Media Network India and realme continues, both teams are set to usher in groundbreaking and market-relevant media strategies that push the boundaries of creativity and drive unparalleled brand success.

