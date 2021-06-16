Gozoop Group acquires Stratton Communications

Stratton, which is the group's fourth acquisition in India and fifth globally, will be rebranded as Sm(all)

The Gozoop Group has announced the acquisition of the digital agency, Stratton Communications. This is the group's fourth acquisition in India and fifth globally. Earlier acquisitions include Red Digital (2013), iThink (2014), 56 Blue Lights (2016) and Hat Media (2018).

Founded by Siddhanth Valecha, Stratton has built a reputation for its valiant and quirky marketing campaigns. The agency's client roster includes CIPLA, Chalet Hotels, SILA Group, TVS Growth, Opium Eyewear, and Mattel Toys.

Stratton will be rebranded as Sm(all) and will focus on challenger brands within the group. The agency aims at gaining recognition for its ability to use human insights to unlock authentic brand experiences that drive meaningful engagement, primarily on short-form content platforms.

Commenting on the acquisition Rohan Bhansali, Co-Founder of Gozoop Groupstated, “Siddhanth is not only one of the sharpest minds of our industry but also an entrepreneur who can build a remarkable and value-driven organisation. Under his leadership, I am confident that Sm(all) is destined for decades of greatness.”

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop Group said, “In these fast-paced times of the new world, Sm(all) provides our group with the strategic advantage to think, act and evolve like a lean startup at scale. I am confident that under Siddhanth’s leadership we will see a big impact from Sm(all).”

Siddhanth Valecha, CEO, Sm(all) said, “There’s a lot that’s changed in the post-COVID era. I feel this partnership will benefit from riding this wave of change while earnestly working towards fulfilling the growing demand for a contemporary hybrid digital media company. I have followed and loved the Gozoop story and am looking forward to working with Rohan and Ahmed to create an agency that’s new-age in the true sense.”

With Siddhanth Valecha as the CEO, Sm(all) will operate independently within the group and will report to the Gozoop Group Board.

