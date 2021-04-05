Gozoop appoints Megha Ahuja as Group Director

Integrated marketing company, Gozoop has appointed Megha Ahuja as Group Director – Brand Solutions. Based out of Gozoop’s Mumbai HQ, she reports to Premkumar Iyer, Vice President- National Operations, Gozoop. Megha is leading the mandates of Dell, Bisleri, Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, World Gold Council, and Tata Class Edge.

Prior to joining Gozoop, Megha was with L&K Saatchi, where she spearheaded account management for brands such as Renault Duster & Blackberrys Menswear. During her formative years as a marketer, her career spanned internationally with Leo Burnett Dubai & InPress Hakuhodo Dubai, where she was recognised for some award-winning and industry-shaping work.

Commenting on her appointment, Megha Ahuja said, “In Gozoop, I have found an organisation that deeply resonates with my core values. Gozoop’s digital-first brand approach aligns seamlessly with my vision of building brands across platforms and borders. In this constantly evolving marketing landscape, I hope to produce work and build brands that will be remembered for years to come. Gozoop’s 'freedom within a framework' operating system provides me the ideal environment to do so.”

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop, said, "In our uncompromising endeavour to build a people-first organization, we are stronger with Megha on our side. With her impeccable Account Management skills and deep and diverse mainline experience in building consumer brands, Megha will play a pivotal role in partnering with and helping our brands win in the new world.”

Gozoop, a digital-first integrated communications company, co-founded by Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Rohan Bhansali, and Dushyant Bhatia, aims to create lasting connections through innovative branding and marketing campaigns that inspire customers to move and take action. These are the brands and businesses we are helping build- Taj Hotels, Dell India, Club Mahindra, Gulf Oil, OPPO, ZEE TV, TATA Steel, Gold's Gym, Viacom 18, IIFA, Sir. H.N Reliance Foundation Hospital, and many more.

