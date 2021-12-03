Flipkart merges divisions to create single growth charter under Prakash Sikaria
Sikaria is associated with the firm since 2015
In a bid to create a singular Flipkart Growth charter, the e-commerce firm is merging its ‘Customer & Marketing Org’ with ‘Growth & Monetisation Org’ under senior company executive Prakash Sikaria. The announcement was made by Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in a letter addressed to the employees. Sikaria, who is Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, is associated with the firm since 2015.
Sikaria has created a remarkable impact by launching effective initiatives including Ads, Plus, Supercoins, Games, Video, Travel and social commerce platform Shopsy during his time with the company. Additionally, travel platform ClearTrip, which was acquired by Flipkart, will continue to report to Sikaria.
