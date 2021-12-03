Flipkart merges divisions to create single growth charter under Prakash Sikaria

In a bid to create a singular Flipkart Growth charter, the e-commerce firm is merging its ‘Customer & Marketing Org’ with ‘Growth & Monetisation Org’ under senior company executive Prakash Sikaria. The announcement was made by Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in a letter addressed to the employees. Sikaria, who is Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, is associated with the firm since 2015.

“With the above change, Karthik Rajeshwaran, Priyanka Bhargav, Manjari Singhal, Rizwan Syed and Prasanth Naidu will report to Prakesh (Sikaria),” said Krishnamurthy, adding the changes are effective January 1, 2022.

Sikaria has created a remarkable impact by launching effective initiatives including Ads, Plus, Supercoins, Games, Video, Travel and social commerce platform Shopsy during his time with the company. Additionally, travel platform ClearTrip, which was acquired by Flipkart, will continue to report to Sikaria.

Sikaria is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management. Under his leadership, Flipkart is making it big on social commerce by making the most of social network communities to drive e-commerce sales. Reports state that social commerce is expected to be about a $70 billion market opportunity in the next few years.

Flipkart has also launched Shopsy this year. The app enables Indians to start their online businesses without any investment. As per reports, the app continues to see a massive growth through its consumers, sellers across the country. Since July 2021, Flipkart said Shopsy has received a stunning response from consumers and resellers who hopped onto the platform for their ‘shop & earn’ needs. Within 5 months of its launch, the app has seen a 3.6x growth in new app downloads, crossing the 10 million mark on the Google Play Store.

