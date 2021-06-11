Facebook's Global Head of Advertising biz Carolyn Everson exits

Facebook VP, Global Business Group Carolyn Everson is departing the social media company after spending over a decade. She was responsible for growing the global advertising business.

"After 10 1/2 years, I have left Facebook. I am extremely proud of what we set out to accomplish but way more proud of my team and the support we showed each other, especially in difficult times. I always said no one will ever mention at my funeral the amount of revenue I oversaw. But hopefully one day someone will say my legacy at Facebook was in how I showed up for my team, for our clients, and for our industry. I am very much looking forward to starting a new chapter," Everson said in a Facebook post.



As Vice President, Global Marketing Solutions, she spearheaded the company’s relationships with top marketers and agencies. She also oversaw a team of regional leaders, and the teams focused on global partnerships, global agencies, and Facebook’s Creative Shop.



Prior to Facebook, Carolyn was the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Global Advertising Sales and Trade Marketing Teams. Carolyn led the company’s advertising business across Bing, MSN, Windows Live, Mobile, Gaming, Atlas, and the Microsoft Media Network.



Carolyn also spent seven years at MTV Networks. Her last role was as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of U.S. Ad Sales for MTV Networks, where she oversaw strategic planning, operations, and finance for MTVN’s U.S. Ad Sales department. She also was responsible for MTVN’s Direct Response business and for Generator, the cross-platform, cross-brand strategic sales, and marketing group.

