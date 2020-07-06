Everymedia Technologies bags Digital and PR mandate for Whiskers

Everymedia Technologies Pvt Ltd has bagged the perception management mandate for Whiskers, a men’s grooming brand owned by a veteran developer and investor Anup Goswami.

The mandate encompassed creative communications, public relations, social media duties and influencer marketing strategy to strengthen brand awareness in India by building and reinforcing the brand’s presence across digital and media verticals. Whiskers introduced a wide range of grooming essentials which are designed keeping in mind their masculine needs along with a hint of gentleness.

Commenting on the association, Gautam B Thakkar, CEO, Everymedia Technologies said, "We at Everymedia, have been in the business of building perceptions and creating an all-around strategic communication for our clients. We’re looking forward to creating purpose led communication for Whiskers and achieving milestones together."

Anup Goswami, Owner, Whiskers said, “We started Whiskers with a concept, conviction and vision to create a niche in the men’s grooming segment. It is imperative that we amplify our efforts and create awareness about the company and our offerings. We were looking at a partner who would understand our brand and accordingly customise a communication strategy for us. With Everymedia’s holistic approach, we are looking forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship.”

The style inspiration for millions of youth, Rannvijay Singha, Co-Founder, Whiskers said, “Communication is key to creating conversations about a brand in the market. I believe that our brand’s vision should align with its marketing, communication and digital efforts to achieve a consistent voice. It’s impressive how Everymedia Technologies has taken an integrated approach for Whiskers. I am looking forward to the association with Everymedia Technologies.”