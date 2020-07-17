EORtV expands core team

OTT media service platform EORtV has launched its AI-enabled website.

"This will enhance the website’s appearance, strengthen its search abilities, manage and organize the inventory better, improve interaction with visitors, provide personalized user experience, and accurately target consumers through digital marketing campaigns," the company said.

The platform with a differentiated philosophy that focuses on the LGBTQ and other hormonally challenged communities has also announced some more appointments to its core team.

Runa Sinha joined as Chief Revenue Officer and has 23 years of multifaceted experience across diverse National and international media. As EORtV's Chief Revenue Officer, Runa will provide leadership and strategic direction to the business’s overall sales program, inclusive of securing new consumers, expanding opportunities within the current consumer base through advertising initiatives, and delivering new product offerings. She will lead and manage all activities within the sales department, inclusive of account management, operations, customer support and advertising.plays a major role in leading, designing, and implementing the business’s development activities and corporate branding in order to increase revenue and gross profit. Runa will lead, design and implement the business’s development activities and corporate branding in order to increase revenue and gross profit.

Sinha's work experience includes Interact Vision Advtg and Marketing, The new Indian Express group, Mediascope Publicitas, Outlook Publishing,Burda International, Dainik Bhaskar, Exchange4media, and has been instrumental in various Indian edition launches of International titles namely - Travel + leisure, India and South Asia, Child India to name a few.The last 13 years, she has been in top leadership positions reporting to CEO/ Founders. Runa has completed her Senior Management programme from IIM Kolkata and holds post graduate from National Institute of Advertising. She has done her graduation from Delhi University.

Amit Kashyap has joined the team of EORtV as Chief Digital Officer. Amit will be responsible to map digital capabilities to strategic priorities including marketing innovations, new technologies, digital operations, corporate strategy, and more. He will ensure digital process innovation, develop and administer the digital solutions, measure new efficiencies and ROI, develop ways to attract and retain top talent and lead the rollout of digital capabilities.

Amit is a Founder of Aiozium ( Ai for Marketing ), Edibbee Digital Agency Samachar.He is a Live and Digital Marketing Evangelist, Social Entrepreneur, Data Scientist and Faculty & Speaker. Amit Kashyap holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Delhi University. He is certified by IIM Bangalore for CMO- Digital Marketerand Certified by SAS for Data Science and Data Analysis. Amit is also certified professional trainer from AMA – Ahmedabad. He is a visiting faculty at N. L. Dalmia College of Management, NMIMS, IFeel Management, SVIMS College of Business Excellence and various prominent institutions across India.His areas of working are: Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Data Visualization, Marketing Automations, Sentiment Analysis, IOT, Design Thinking and Inbound Marketing. With over 15 years of total experience in leading global digital strategies and implementation of complex, enterprise-level digital projects, he has catered Digital Strategic Services to brands like Air India, SOTC, Yes Bank,IndusInd Bank, Euro Kids, Club Mahindra, Times Property and some Political Personality. He has been awarded with Best Digital Marketing Professional in 2014 & 2019 by CMO Council, Asia.

Dev Datta has joined the team as a Chief Design Officer. With a strong working knowledge of project management, design and brand development, and marketing, Dev will be responsible for managing and directing the overall creative direction of EORtV. He will put the platform's customers at the nucleus of a human-centred design approach. He will bring a creative culture and design leadership to a next level of excellence through the creation of great ideas, managing collaborative creativity and open innovation engagements and create successful design solutions in to brand experiences that improves people’s life’s and result in new value creation.

A postgraduate in Design & Communication from Whanganui School of Design, New Zealand, Dev has worked for clients in India, US, Europe, and New Zealand. An expert in visual language and brand-identity creation. A versatile designer who can extend the brand experience consistently across multiple media and has handled major brands as a part of his professional journey like Air India, Conagra Foods (US), Dish Network (US), Incredible India, Archaeological Survey of India, Apollo Hospital, Axiss Dental, Bajaj Finance, All India Football Federation, Delhi Daredevils, Pearl Fashion Academy, Cut & Style, Manoharlal jewellers, Oxigen telecom, Sagar Ratna, Jagdish Store, HCL, shop Indology, UPES University.

Usha Rachael Thomas has joined as a Chief Public Relations Officer. As EORtV's Communications Strategist, Usha will be responsible for delivering key insights that provide rigor and structure to communication plans to tell holistic brand stories. She is responsible to bring comms planning alive to showcase how media and emerging technology platforms can be used creatively to integrate a brand into culture and provide thought leadership in creative media engagements, emerging media and measurement.

With over two decades of experience as a journalist and communication specialist, Usha is a specialist at designing a brand’s Public Relations strategy and planning, image management consulting through sustainable PR campaigns, market intelligence and crisis management solutions. She has led some stand out innovative award winning campaigns that include media engagement, brand partnership and on-ground engagement.

From 2007 to 2017, she led PR for STAR Plus, ZEE TV, ZEE Cinema, Esselvision and led the launch and sustenance campaigns for seven television channels in different genres (including Star Jalsha, Star Pravah, &pictures, Zee Anmol, Zindagi, Zee Anmol and Zee Anmol Cinema) and made ZEEL a pioneer with the #Zee-ForAll initiative that won an ABBY Gold in 2018. She was also Head, Mumbai branch and the Client Services Director (Media & Entertainment, Lifestyle Brands Practise) Hill+Knowlton Strategies Ltd. Prior to 2007, she has been a consultant writer with Times Group, Mid-Day, FPJ & worked with Indiantelevision.com, DNA After Hrs and HT Cafe. An alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and Jamnabai Narsee, an Economics graduate from Sophia College, Usha has topped Mumbai University in post graduation in Mass Communications & Journalism.